Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 26 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (54-66) at Indianapolis Indians (60-58)

Friday - 7:05p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-4, 6.59) vs. LHP Zach Matson (0-1, 5.60)

I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game three of the series to Indianapolis, 14-4, while committing a season-high six errors...the Indians came out of the gate fast, scoring runs in each of the first four innings, capped off by an eight-run fourth...DH Lucius Fox hit a two-run home run in the third inning, his second long ball in five games since returning from the Injured List on 8/20...despite allowing 11 earned runs, Wings' pitchers struck out 10 batters, making it 15 consecutive games with at least nine punch outs...Rochester will send RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound in game four with a chance to even the series at two games apiece.

SWISS CHEESE: The Red Wings committed six errors last night, the most they've allowed since July 5th, 2014, when they also logged six...they ended the day with a .842 fielding percentage, their worst mark in a single game this year...

The Wings are one of two International League teams that have had a six-error game...the other one being Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Indians have a league-long 12-game errorless streak, the longest such streak this year

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Rehabbing 2B Luis Garcia logged a double in last night's game, one of just two extra-base hits for the Wings...

The Wings have now collected a double in three straight games after failing to hit one in the series finale at Worcester

Rochester has now surpassed 200 two-baggers on the season (202), the 14th IL team to reach that mark

PAIN: The Wings allowed a season-high 12 runs last night in the loss which marks the 16th time Rochester pitching has allowed 10 runs or more....

The Wings post a 1-15 record in games when they give up 10 or more runs in a contest

Despite surrendering a season-high run total yesterday, the Wings gave up just one home run which is just their third homer allowed in their last five games.

WHIP-LASH: The Wings surrendered 12 hits and eight walks in the loss...the one-game WHIP number of 2.5 was the highest single-game total all year for the Wings.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu picked up a pair of knocks last night marking his 7th multi-hit performance in his 31 games since being promoted to Rochester...

Alu ranks 5th in the Nationals organization in the total bases category

Ranks 7th in Nationals organization with 109 hits

Leads Nationals organization in extra-base hits with 43, tied with Andrew Stevenson, and former friend, Joey Meneses.

6th highest OPS in Nationals organization

HEY, LOOK...A HOMER: In his 100th Triple-A contest, Lucius Fox slugged his third homer of the year with the Red Wings...the Bahama-native now sits at 19 homers in Minor League Baseball, spanning across six seasons.

Wings batters have now gone yard just eight times in the last 13 games

Since August 1st (21 games), Rochester ranks last among International League teams with just 15 home runs

WALK IT OUT: The Wings picked up a pair of walks in yesterday's loss, extending their walk-streak to 59 games dating back to June 15, earning 193 free passes during that time.

Rochester ranks 19th out of 20 teams in the International League with 379 walks

REED ME A BEDTIME STORY: After pitching a scoreless inning in last night's contest RHP Reed Garrett has not allowed an earned run in a Red Wings uniform since 6/12 in St. Paul...in his 11 appearances with Rochester since 6/12, Garrett has logged 11.2 innings pitched, allowing 10 hits and walking three while striking out 13 batters.

On 6/9 Garrett had an ERA of 4.15 (12 ER/26 IP)...since that date, he has lowered his season ERA to 2.87 (12 ER/37.2 IP).

Garrett's 2.87 ERA ranks second on the squad (min. 20 IP), behind only former friend RHP Tyler Clippard (2.23 ERA, 10 ER/40.1 IP).

PUNCHING TICKETS: In Wednesday's win, Wings pitchers collected 10 strikeouts...Rochester arms have now struck out nine or more batters in each of their last 15 games, the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball, and is the most for a Red Wings team since at least 2004...this streak includes 10+ K's in eight of their last twelve...

The Wings are tied for 3rd among international League teams in strikeouts recorded with 1,120...46 K's off the lead (WOR-1,160).

REMEMBER WHEN...: The Wings haven't won a series in Indianapolis since 2005, when they went 3-1 in a four-game series...the three winning pitchers from that series were Willie Eyre, Dave Gassner and Boof Bonser.

FRANK THE TANK: Rochester will look to even up the series at two games apiece Friday night, sending RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound to make his 7th start with the Wings this season...

In his last two starts, the former New York Met has fanned 16 batters in 8.2 innings (16.63 K/9).

All six starts for Rochester this season have ended in a decision (2-4).

He delivered five hitless innings in his start on 8/12 against Norfolk

