Marlins Send García on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville

August 26, 2022







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that outfielder Avisaíl García has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment. García is expected to join the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday prior to the club's 6:35 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides from 121 Financial Ballpark.

García was placed on the injured list on August 3 with a left hamstring strain. After inking a four-year deal with Miami in December, García has batted .232/.269/.322/.591 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 88 games this season.

After being signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Anaco, Venezuela by Detroit in 2007, García made his major league debut for the Tigers on August 31, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox. A career .266/.320/.422/.742 hitter with 134 home runs and 505 RBIs in 1,039 games, the 31-year-old has played 11 seasons in the major leagues with Detroit, the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami.

García was named an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2017. He batted .330/.380/.506/.885 with 27 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and 75 runs scored while playing for the White Sox that campaign.

García's time with Jacksonville will be the 12th rehab stint for a Miami Marlin player in Jacksonville this season, respectively, following left-hander Richard Bleier (May 22), right-hander Dylan Floro (April 30-May 9), infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (June 23-June 27, August 5-12), infielder Joey Wendle (June 25-June 30), right-hander Cody Poteet (July 8-July 12), left-hander Jesús Luzardo (July 22-July 27), right-hander Edward Cabrera (July 28-August 5), right-hander Cole Sulser (August 4-14), infielder Jon Berti (August 5-12) and left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 19-present).

