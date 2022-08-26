RailRiders Get Past Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held a 4-0 after two innings lead but were forced to rally for an 8-7 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. Down two heading into the top of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got an RBI single from Ben Rortvedt and a two-run home run from Ronald Guzman to regain the lead and take their third straight win.

Tim Locastro was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch to start the game and immediately stole second. With one out, Rortvedt singled in Locastro for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead. With two down and the bases empty, Guzman launched a home run to right to extend the lead. It was Guzman's third home run on this two-city road trip and his tenth of the season.

The RailRiders doubled the lead in the second on Tyler Wade's third home run of the season, plating Armando Alvarez for a 4-0 advantage.

Omaha tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth against RailRiders starter Mitch Spence, keyed by an RBI double from Clay Dungan in an eight-batter inning. Brewer Hicklen led off the bottom of the fifth with a double off Spence, extending his on-base streak to 27 straight. Hicklen scored on a sac fly to tie the game at four.

Spence worked five innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Phillip Evans drilled a line drive home run to left in the sixth inning to push Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in front. It was Evans ninth of the year and gave the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Emmanuel Ramirez surrendered back-to-back doubles to allow the Storm Chasers to tie the game once again. Maikel Garcia advanced to third on a ground out and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Clay Dungan tripled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a Jimmy Govern single to extend the lead and cap the Chasers scoring at 7-5.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Tim Locastro singled off Ryan Wiess and advanced to second on a groundout by Oswald Peraza. Rortvedt singled home Locastro and Omaha brought left-hander Josh Dye in to face Guzman. The RailRiders first baseman towered a fly over the right field wall for an 8-7 SWB lead. It was Guzman's first multi-homer game since August 10, 2019, when he hit three out at Yankee Stadium for the Texas Rangers.

Richard Rodriguez (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and ninth and was the benefactor of the late run support. Dye (5-3) was tagged with a blown save and the loss.

Guzman finished 3-for-5 with three runs batted in. Rortvedt, Evans and Wade also added multi-hit games as the RailRiders moved to nine games over .500 for the first time this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre send Matt Krook to the mound on Friday Night at Werner Park against Omaha's Drew Parrish. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. central time.

