SWB RailRiders Game Notes

August 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-55) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (55-64)

Game 121 | Road Game 61 | Werner Park | Papillion, NE | Friday, August 26, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM (CST)

LHP Matt Krook (8-7, 4.14) vs LHP Drew Parrish (3-6, 5.01)

KROOK: No decision, 4.2 IP 0 H, 2 ER, 7 BB (tied career-high), 6 K @ St. Paul 8/20-1 (5-4 W)

PARRISH: No decision, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 6 K @ Louisville 8/18 (4-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

PAPILLION, NE (August 25, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held a 4-0 after two innings lead but were forced to rally for an 8-7 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. Down two heading into the top of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got an RBI single from Ben Rortvedt and a two-run home run from Ronald Guzman to regain the lead and take their third straight win.

Tim Locastro was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch to start the game and immediately stole second. With one out, Rortvedt singled in Locastro for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead. With two down and the bases empty, Guzman launched a home run to right to extend the lead. It was Guzman's third home run on this two-city road trip and his tenth of the season. The RailRiders doubled the lead in the second on Tyler Wade's third home run of the season, plating Armando Alvarez for a 4-0 advantage. Omaha tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth against RailRiders starter Mitch Spence. Spence worked five innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with three walks and one strikeout. Phillip Evans drilled a line drive home run to left in the sixth inning to push Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in front. It was Evans ninth of the year and gave the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Emmanuel Ramirez surrendered back-to-back doubles to allow the Storm Chasers to tie the game once again. Clay Dungan tripled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a Jimmy Govern single to extend the lead and cap the Chasers scoring at 7-5. With one out in the top of the ninth, Tim Locastro singled off Ryan Wiess and advanced to second on a groundout by Oswald Peraza. Rortvedt singled home Locastro and Omaha brought left-hander Josh Dye in to face Guzman. The RailRiders first baseman towered a fly over the right field wall for an 8-7 SWB lead. Richard Rodriguez (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and ninth and was the benefactor of the late run support. Dye (5-3) was tagged with a blown save and the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time in 32 years. Entering the series, these two teams had played just twelve times in their respective franchises' histories, six times in 1989 and six times in 1990. The last time the RailRiders were in Omaha, the two split a four-game set from August 15-17, 1990.

CLOSING IN - There are just 33 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 31 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves two and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

PLUS ONE - Thanks to Wednesday's come-from-behind win, SWB leads the all-time series 8-7 against Omaha. They entered this week trailing 7-5 all-time

FEELIN' FINE AT NINE - The RailRiders enter tonight nine games over .500 for the first time this season, taking them 119 games to do so. It took the 2021 RailRiders 17 games to reach this mark (13-4).

ELEVEN HEAVEN - With last night's win, the Railriders have guaranteed at least a series split with Omaha, making it eleven straight six-game series without a losing set. SWB did lose a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24 (1-2).

BABY PULL ME CLOSER - Five of SWB's last six games have finished with a one-run differential. The RailRiders are 4-1 in those games.

ARMANDO WAS HIS NAME-O - Armando Alvarez is 11 for his last 29 (.379). Of those eleven hits, seven of them have gone for extra bases with three homers and four doubles. He has hits in 15 of 17 games he's played in the month of August.

OS-WEIRD NUMBERS - Oswald Peraza enters tonight on a ten-game on-base streak. However, he only has a .333 on-base percentage during it and is just 2 for his last 18 over his last five games (.111). Before Thursday's game, Peraza had struck out in eleven straight games.

PITA HOT - Matt Pita tallied three hits on Wednesday including a big three-run home run. It was his first three-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game since June 25, 2019. It was the fourth three-hit game of his career. He has never had a four-hit game in his pro career.

RIPPED TO THE MAX - Max McDowell went 6-for-10 last week against the Saints with three doubles, a homer and five driven in. He finds himself on his second three-game hit streak of the season, his first since June 10 - June 14. He has not appeared in this series in Omaha.

A GREG UP ON THE COMPETITION - Greg Weissert was called up yesterday by the Yankees for the first time, making his Major League debut last night in Oakland. Weissert struggled with command gathering one out on two walks and two hit batters. He was charged with three runs. It was the first time Weissert had been charged with a run since June 8. He has an active 23-game scoreless streak with SWB, lasting 23.1 innings.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Greene picked up his ninth win of the season in relief on Tuesday. He is back in sole possession of the team lead in this category and is tied for second for the International League lead. On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco of Omaha stole second base with Greene on the mound. It was the first steal attempt off Greene by any baserunner in 2022.

STREAKY - Ronald Guzmán has a nine-game on-base streak... Armando Alvarez has a six-game hit streak... Phillip Evans has a five-game hit streak... Max McDowell has a three-game hit streak...

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (77-48) handled the Oakland A's 13-4. Oswaldo Cabrera drove in a run with a double off the wall. He has RBIs in back-to-back games for New York. Gerrit Cole faces former RailRider JP Sears tonight at 9:40 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (71-45) lost 4-3 in extras to New Hampshire. Matt Sauer set a career and franchise record with 17 strikeouts. It's the most strikeouts in affiliated ball since 2019. Randy Vasquez starts tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (63-53) took down Hickory 6-3. Blas Castano tallied his 13th start this season holding the opponent to two runs or fewer, and his ninth appearance surrendering one-or-no earned runs. Josue Panacual goes at 7:05 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (56-59) won 5-1 over Clearwater while hitting three solo shots. Joel Valdez struck out a career-high nine. They play at 6:30 PM EST...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.