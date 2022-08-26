Flaherty, Redbirds Take Game Four against Knights

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds slugged their way to an 11-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Seven of the Redbirds' 13 hits were doubles, setting a new season high.

After falling behind 1-0, Memphis put together a big inning in the bottom of the third, scoring six runs on six hits. Evan Mendoza, Scott Hurst and Conner Capel all had RBI doubles in the inning which featured five doubles. Capel tallied another RBI double in the seventh inning to finish the day with three RBIs.

Clint Coulter had a two-hit night with a double and three-run home run in the eighth.

In his third rehab appearance with Memphis, Jack Flaherty (1-2) earned a win. He gave up a run on four hits, walked three and struck out three in five and a third innings.

The Memphis Redbirds (61-59) square off with the Charlotte Knights (49-72) in game five of a six-game series on Saturday evening at AutoZone Park. RHP Davis Martin will start for Charlotte while Memphis starter is yet to be announced. For tickets and more information, fans can call 901-721-6000 or visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

