Grandal & García to Begin Rehab Stints Tonight with Knights in Memphis

August 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmaní Grandal and infielder/outfielder Leury García will both begin Major League Baseball rehab assignments with the Charlotte Knights tonight at AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. First pitch of tonight's game against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Memphis, TN.

Grandal, 33, is a two-time MLB All-Star. He was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list with a left knee strain on August 21. This is his second rehab stint of the season with the Knights this year. He appeared in six games with the Knights on rehab from July 12-21 and hit .333 (6-for-18) with four runs scored, one home run and one RBI. Overall this season with the White Sox, Grandal has appeared in 74 games and is hitting .203 (51-for-251) with nine runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs.

García, 31, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on August 17 with a lower back strain. In 83 games with the White Sox this year, the Dominican native is hitting .212 (58-for-273) with 35 runs scored, eight doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs and one stolen base. He owns a career .253 batting average in 689 career games at the major league level.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.