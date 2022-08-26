As Calendar Turns to Final Month of Season, Saints Promotions Will Shred Your Mind

ST. PAUL, MN - There are just 15 games left at CHS Field in the 2022 season. Summer flies by, but the promotions during this homestand are unique because they haven't ABD. The Dog Days of Summer are behind us, and the spring air will give way to intense playoff races while other sports begin their seasons. Let's not labor any longer and get to the six-days of fun and pageantry during the August 30-Septemebr 4 homestand.

Tuesday, August 30 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:07 p.m. - Sk8 Paul Saints presented by Resonate MN

We're going to Drop In to the homestand with some incredible air. Listen carefully because we won't Fakie you out with how much fun we're going to have on our Sk8 Paul Saints night presented by Resonate MN. We're pulling a complete 180 on this promotion, so whether you're a Sk8er Boi (or Girl) or even an Ollie, Cannonball into CHS Field for a fun night with some skateboard tricks. Go to all the most popular skate parks on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 31 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - WWE Night

Whatcha gonna do when our 24-inch pythons run wild on CHS Field? No, we're not talking about reptiles. We're talking about the DDT, the Big Boot and Leg Drop, the Stone Cold Stunner, Tombstone Piledriver, and the Moonsault. These might sound like drinks at your favorite bar, but we're getting up on the top rope for this promotion as we celebrate WWE. There will be a special appearance by Chad Gabel and Otis, better known as Alpha Academy. Don't cross them or they'll throw you off the ropes and clothesline you. Find out the best wrestling venues in the state on our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, September 1 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - North American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. One of the most famous Native American ballplayers from Minnesota is Hall of Famer, Chief Bender, who tied a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. The Saints will wear a unique jersey that were specially designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community to include traditional Dakota patterns. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned online during the game with proceeds benefiting the Division of Indian Work. Enjoy a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 2 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Sports TV Theme Songs

This night will get the juices flowing. It's going to get you hyped for sportsball season. Whether you're into the four major sports, the Olympics, or other various sports, the music tonight will make you feel like you're sitting on your couch getting ready to watch the big game. It's our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Sports TV Theme Songs. Close your eyes and hear the NBA on NBC music, the NHL on ESPN, FOX's NFL opening, or even John Williams' Olympic theme. You're going to want to run through a wall after the night is over.

Saturday, September 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your final chance to do so. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. If you want to dress like your dog, then both of you should put on tropical shirts because it's Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, September 4 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 5:07 p.m. - Labor Day Celebration with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show

You work hard, we work hard, so let's have a day where we can all let our hair down and have some fun. Back in 1882 a public parade of various labor organizations was held on September 5 under the auspices of the Central Labor Union (CLU) in New York. From there Secretary of the CLU, Matthew Maguire, is credited for first proposing a national Labor Day holiday. Oregon became the first state to make Labor Day an official public holiday in 1887. It may mark the unofficial end of summer, but come enjoy food, fun, and fireworks with us. Following the game is our post-game Monster Food Truck Rally. Scheduled to appear are the following food trucks: Dough Dough, KCM Egg Rolls, ODB Meat & Greet, OHM Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Rollin Nolens, Smokin Bonez, Sumo Egg Rolls, and The Anchor Fish and Chips. Then finish off the night with our Fireworks Super Show.

This is the third to last homestand, but we're pulling out all the stops. We promise not to skate to the finish because dog gone it, we appreciate our fans. Let the music of the season guide you to CHS Field for the six-game homestand from August 30-September 4.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

