RailRiders Lose 13-8 to Omaha
August 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 13-8 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. The RailRiders built a 7-0 lead over the first three innings, but the Storm Chasers mounted a comeback with two big innings to take their first win of the series.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took advantage of a two-out error to plate four runs in the top of the first inning against Omaha starter Drew Parrish. Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch with one out and scored when Phillip Evans reached on a throwing error. Josh Breaux singled in Evans and Chris Owings added his third home run of the season for a 4-0 lead.
In the third, Breaux drilled a 1-1 offering over the stands in left for his fifth home run of the season; a two-run shot extending the lead to 6-0. With two outs, Locastro singled in Owings for a 7-0 edge.
RailRiders starter Matt Krook retired the first ten batters he faced, but a pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth. Freddy Fermin hit a grand slam to left, his fourth home run of the series, and cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead down to three.
After the RailRiders manufactured a run in the top of the sixth when Evans singled in Locastro for an 8-4 lead, Omaha sent 13 to the plate in the bottom of the inning. The Storm Chasers scored eight runs on seven hits and two errors. Fermin hit his second home run of the night and fifth of the week two batters in and Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run homer to cap the inning.
Omaha added a run on a sac fly in the eighth to close the scoring.
Krook was charged with seven runs, six earned, over five-plus innings, striking out five and walking three. The five strikeout night gives the southpaw 133 this season, setting a new career high.
Braden Bristo (2-3) allowed five runs in the sixth, only one of which was earned, and took the loss. Gabe Speier (1-2) was the benefactor of the offense and garnered the win.
The RailRiders and Storm Chasers play game five of this six-games series on Saturday at 7:05 P.M. CT. Shawn Semple will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Omaha counters with Austin Cox.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
64-56
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 26, 2022
- RailRiders Lose 13-8 to Omaha - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Staggering Seventh Inning Leads WooSox to 12-8 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Freddy Fermin Goes off for Career-Night in 13-8 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Take Series with Comeback Win - Iowa Cubs
- 'pigs Win Marathon Back-And-Forth Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Lose Slugfest in Lehigh Valley on Record-Setting Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Game Four to Redbirds 11-1 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Flaherty, Redbirds Take Game Four against Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Leadoff Walks Hurt Saints in 6-5 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Park, Suwinski Homer in Indy's Friday Night Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Drop Friday Night Matchup in Indy, 9-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Torkelson Walks-Off Bats in 10 Inning Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons' Pitching Dominates in 6-0 Shutout Win against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Torkelson's Walk-Off Single Leads Mud Hens over Bats - Louisville Bats
- Harvey Stars in Rain-Shortened Win at Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Beat Bulls 11-8 - Durham Bulls
- Worcester's 11-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Syracuse in 12-8 Mets' Loss to Red Sox on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Wiemer, Sounds Slug Past Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Harvey Stars In Rain-Shortened Win At Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 10-2 in Rain-Shortened Contest to Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-66) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins Send García on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Grandal & García to Begin Rehab Stints Tonight with Knights in Memphis - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 26 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- As Calendar Turns to Final Month of Season, Saints Promotions Will Shred Your Mind - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Get Past Storm Chasers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Fly Past Redbirds 12-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers' Bats Get Hot, But Omaha Comes up Short - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 12-6 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Score 12 Unanswered to Beat Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Lose 13-8 to Omaha
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes
- RailRiders Get Past Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes
- RailRiders Defeat Storm Chasers 4-3