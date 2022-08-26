RailRiders Lose 13-8 to Omaha

PAPILLION, NE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 13-8 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. The RailRiders built a 7-0 lead over the first three innings, but the Storm Chasers mounted a comeback with two big innings to take their first win of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took advantage of a two-out error to plate four runs in the top of the first inning against Omaha starter Drew Parrish. Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch with one out and scored when Phillip Evans reached on a throwing error. Josh Breaux singled in Evans and Chris Owings added his third home run of the season for a 4-0 lead.

In the third, Breaux drilled a 1-1 offering over the stands in left for his fifth home run of the season; a two-run shot extending the lead to 6-0. With two outs, Locastro singled in Owings for a 7-0 edge.

RailRiders starter Matt Krook retired the first ten batters he faced, but a pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth. Freddy Fermin hit a grand slam to left, his fourth home run of the series, and cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead down to three.

After the RailRiders manufactured a run in the top of the sixth when Evans singled in Locastro for an 8-4 lead, Omaha sent 13 to the plate in the bottom of the inning. The Storm Chasers scored eight runs on seven hits and two errors. Fermin hit his second home run of the night and fifth of the week two batters in and Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run homer to cap the inning.

Omaha added a run on a sac fly in the eighth to close the scoring.

Krook was charged with seven runs, six earned, over five-plus innings, striking out five and walking three. The five strikeout night gives the southpaw 133 this season, setting a new career high.

Braden Bristo (2-3) allowed five runs in the sixth, only one of which was earned, and took the loss. Gabe Speier (1-2) was the benefactor of the offense and garnered the win.

The RailRiders and Storm Chasers play game five of this six-games series on Saturday at 7:05 P.M. CT. Shawn Semple will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Omaha counters with Austin Cox.

