Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-66) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-58)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #119 / Home #61: Rochester Red Wings (54-66) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-58)

PROBABLES: RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-4, 6.59) vs. LHP Zach Matson (0-1, 5.60)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians used an eight-run fourth inning to run away with a 14-4 win over the Red Wings last night. Indianapolis scored in each of the first four frames, jumping on Joan Adon for two runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third prior to the outbreak in the fourth. Travis Swaggerty scored Ji-Hwan Bae with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield to start the scoring, and Cal Mitchell tacked on a sacrifice fly. Indy doubled its lead on a Jose Godoy RBI knock and Drew Maggi run-scoring fielder's choice. After Lucius Fox put the Red Wings on the scoreboard with a two-out, two-run homer in the third, Jared Oliva reached on an infield single in the home half to plate Godoy. Indy sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth, highlighted by a run-scoring single off the bat of Mitchell and a two-RBI single by Godoy. Kevin Padlo, Mason Martin and Oliva added bases-loaded walks, and the Red Wings committed two of their six errors defensively in the frame. Oliva capped the scoring with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for his sixth long ball of the season.

ROUTING THE RED WINGS: The 14-run output in last night's 14-4 win last night was Indy's highest run total at home since a 14-5 romp over Rochester on Aug. 9, 2014. It was also the Indians most runs since scoring 16 runs on May 25 at St. Paul, their most this season.

KEEPIN' IT CLEAN: The Indians extended their minor league-leading errorless streak to 12 games last night in a dominant victory over Rochester. The streak, which dates back to Aug. 12 at Memphis, is the longest active streak without an error in all of professional baseball, with Triple-A Salt Lake, Double-A Akron and High-A Hillsboro trailing with the next-longest active errorless streaks at eight games. The Indians' streak is the longest among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams since Triple-A Albuquerque went 14 consecutive games without an error from July 8-24, 2021 and is four games shy of the longest streak in professional baseball this season (San Diego, 16 games from April 7-23). It is Indianapolis' longest streak without an error since at least the 2005 season, besting their previous 11-game errorless streak from April 6-17, 2006.

CAUGHT OLIV-IT: Jared Oliva led the Indians offense in last night's rout of Rochester, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. It was his third season-high three-hit game with Indianapolis and the first since May 10 at Charlotte. He reached base safely in each of his four plate appearances with singles in the second and third innings - the latter to drive in a run - a bases loaded walk in the fourth and a solo home run to cap the scoring in the sixth. Oliva's shot out to left field was his sixth this season and first since June 15. He has now hit safely in eight of 11 games in August with a .333 average (12-for-36), .400 on-base percentage and .956 OPS.

GOODOY: Six of Indy's 14 runs were driven in by the last two batters in the lineup, with Jose Godoy (batting ninth) matching Jared Oliva's three-RBI performance. He went 2-for-5 for his second consecutive two-hit game with Indianapolis. Each of his singles drove in runs in the second and fourth innings, with his fourth-inning single driving in two after three consecutive bases-loaded walks. In three games with Indy, Godoy is 4-for-12 to raise his Triple-A average to .208 (31-for-149) between Indy and St. Paul.

CAL CAN DRIVE 'EM IN: Cal Mitchell extended his RBI streak to five games since Aug. 19 last night with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning to score Indy's second of 14 runs and an RBI single in the eight-run fourth inning. In the seventh, he smacked his second triple of the season to mark his first season with multiple three-baggers since 2019 with High-A Bradenton (2). He roped a career-high three triples with Single-A West Virginia in 2018. His two-hit game last night was his third in a row, and in his last five games he is 9-for-17 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI. He hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since April 28-29 and has now hit safely in 37 of his last 41 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .344 average (55-for-160) with 19 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 20 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 48 of 59 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .333 average (73-for-219), eight home runs, 47 RBI and .923 OPS.

TODAY: With a 6-3 record through nine games of the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to continue their winning ways and take a two-game series lead against Rochester today at 7:05 PM ET. This series is the first time that the two have faced off since the 2019 season, when they split the six-game season series, 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 52-46. Taking the mound for Indianapolis today will be southpaw Zach Matson, making his first opening appearance since Aug. 3 (2) vs. Louisville ahead of Miguel Yajure. Neither Matson nor Yajure have faced Rochester in their career. Countering for the Red Wings will be Franklyn Kilome, who will be making his seventh start with Rochester this season.

THIS DAY IN 1981: As part of a fundraiser that raised $34,000 for former Indiana University basketball star Landon Turner, who was injured in an automobile accident the previous spring, the Indians hosted a home run derby prior to a 4-2 win over Iowa. Bobby Knight was the pitcher for the derby, which featured both current and former IU basketball stars.

