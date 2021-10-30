Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe from Charlotte

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their matchup in Boston tonight, the Florida Panthers have recalled Zac Dalpe from Charlotte.

The Checkers' captain has one goal in four games this season. A 12th year pro, Dalpe has appeared in 153 NHL games over his career - most recently logging 12 contests with Columbus last season.

The Checkers are in the midst of a three-in-three road trip, facing Hartford tonight before wrapping things up in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

