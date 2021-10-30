Red Wings Recall Joe Veleno
October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The third-year pro has logged a team-high three goals in the opening five games this season for the Griffins, including a two-goal outing on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee. Veleno's two power play tallies are tied for fourth in the AHL. The Kirkland, Quebec, native has spent three seasons with Grand Rapids, totaling 29 points (15-14-29) and 22 penalty minutes in 63 contests.
Veleno made his NHL debut with Detroit last season on April 27, 2021 at Columbus and has suited up in five NHL games. The former first-round draft pick collected his inaugural NHL goal on May 7, 2021 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. As a pro, Veleno has amassed 50 points (27-23-50) and 46 penalty minutes in 114 outings.
