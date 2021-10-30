McCormick Recalled by Seattle

One of Charlotte's top forwards has earned himself an NHL shot, as the Seattle Kraken have recalled Max McCormick from the Checkers.

McCormick is currently tied for second on the Checkers with five points (2g, 3a) through the first four games of the season. The veteran forward notched at least one point in each of Charlotte's first three games as a part of the dynamic top line, alongside Alex True and Logan Hutsko.

The Checkers are in the midst of a three-in-three road trip, while the Kraken host the Rangers on Sunday before traveling to Edmonton on Monday.

