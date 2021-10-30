IceHogs Wrap up Season-Opening, Six-Game Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Stars

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs close their season-long, season-opening, six-game road trip tonight against the Texas Stars at 7:00 CT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. The two clubs close a two-game weekend set against each other and battle in their second game of their eight-game head-to-head season series.

Gicewicz Nets First Pro Goal in Lone Star Showdown on Thursday

IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz scored his first professional goal on Thursday in the opening contest of the season head-to-head set against the Stars. Forward D.J. Busdeker found Gicewicz battling for position off the goal post 26 seconds into the second period and the UMass alum smacked in the Hogs' only goal in a 4-1 setback. Thursday was Gicewicz's season debut. Recap & Highlights

Phillips Joins IceHogs NHL Alums Heading to Chicago

Last night, defenseman Isaak Phillips became the 101st IceHogs alum to go from Rockford to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 133rd to head to the NHL when he made his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. Congratulations, Isaak! Full Story & IceHogs NHL Alums

The Stars at Night...

On Thursday, the IceHogs battled the Texas Stars for the first time since the shortened 2019-20 season, falling 4-1 in Cedar Park. During the 2019-20 season, IceHogs went 4-1-0-1 in the head-to-head series. All time, the IceHogs are 28-18-4-4 against the Stars including a 15-8-2-3 record in Cedar Park.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 1-4-0-0, 2 points (7th, Central Division)

Texas: 3-2-0-0, 4 points (T-3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

28-18-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.