Wolf Pack Come up Short with 3-2 Loss at the Hands of the Charlotte Checkers

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled hard on Saturday night but were unable to complete the comeback against the Charlotte Checkers, dropping a 3-2 decision to suffer their first home loss of the 2021-22 season.

Scott Wilson perfectly placed a backhand shot over Adam Huska to steal the momentum back at 15:40 of the second period, giving the Checkers the cushion needed to collect the two points on the road.

For the seventh game in a row, the Wolf Pack surrendered the game's first goal. Logan Hutsko fed a perfect pass across to Serron Noel who tapped the puck into a yawning cage 7:42 into the hockey game to break the ice. Noel's goal, his first of the season, was just the start in a strong opening period for the visitors.

For the first time this season, the Wolf Pack didn't score the game's second goal. Cole Schwindt fired a shot from behind the goal line that hit a body in front and slid by Huska at 17:30. Schwindt's goal was his first of the season, and dealt Hartford their first multi-goal deficit of the campaign.

The Wolf Pack did draw back within a goal midway through the second period. Tarmo Reunanen fired a shot into traffic that snuck through and fooled Antoine Bibeau to get Hartford on the board. It was Reunanen's first goal of the season.

Less than five minutes later, however, the Checkers ballooned their lead back to two. Wilson took a stretch pass from Schwindt and gained the offensive zone with possession. Wilson beat a Wolf Pack defender, then perfectly placed a backhand shot over Huska to make it a 3-1 game at 15:40 of the second period.

Hartford did have some great looks in the third period and did get the game back to a one-goal spread. Reunanen fired another shot into traffic, this time clipping P.C. Labrie. Labrie's deflection at 3:33 of the third period made it a 3-2 game but would end the scoring on this night.

Anthony Bitetto hit a crossbar in the final minute, but the Checkers were able to cement their third victory of the season and draw first blood in this season series.

The Wolf Pack are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they conclude a three-in-three weekend against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center next Friday night when they host the Islanders in round three of the 'Battle of Connecticut'. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at the XL Center. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

