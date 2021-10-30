Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 30, that the Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Lynden McCallum to a one-year AHL contract.

McCallum, 21, has appeared in five games for Henderson on a professional tryout agreement. The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native has recorded a goal and three assists, notching a point in each of his first three professional games.

The 6-foot-2 forward played parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings from 2017-21, appearing in 132 WHL games and posting 43 goals and 67 points, as well as a plus-6 rating. In 2020-21, McCallum netted 21 goals in 22 games for Brandon, leading the league in goal-scoring.

The Silver Knights have also signed forward Colt Conrad to a professional tryout agreement. The Brandon, Manitoba native has played in 32 AHL games over three seasons with the Toronto Marlies, totaling three goals and seven points. Conrad also posted six goals and 38 points in 42 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers in 2019-20.

Lynden McCallum, Forward

Birthplace: Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 21

Notes:

Scored first professional goal in his AHL debut on 10/15/21

Began his AHL career with a three-game points streak

Led WHL with 21 goals in 2020-21 with Brandon Wheat Kings

Colt Conrad, Forward

Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 24

Notes:

Has totaled three goals and seven points in 32 career AHL games

32 assists ranked third on ECHL Newfoundland roster in 2019-20

Played four seasons at Western Michigan University and was an assistant captain in 2018-19.

