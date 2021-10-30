MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Stenlund's Eighth Round Shootout Goal Lifts Monsters to 2-1 Win over Bears

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 3-2 in the eighth round of a shootout on Saturday night at Giant Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-1-0-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Liam Foudy scored the lone goal of the opening period at 7:12 off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Tyler Angle sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Hershey's Cody Franson converted on a power-play opportunity at 15:00 of the second period leaving Cleveland searching to break the 2-2 tie heading into the final frame. Both team's goaltenders stood tall through the third period and overtime eventually forcing the game into a shootout. In the eighth round of the shootout, Kevin Stenlund scored securing the 2-1 win and extending the Monsters point streak to six games.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves for the victory while Hershey's Zach Fucale made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters close out the weekend against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 31, for a 5:00 p.m. puck drop at the Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 0 1 2

HER 0 1 0 0 0 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 0/3 5/6 14 min / 7 inf

HER 35 1/6 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Berube W 34 1 0-8 3-0-1

HER Fucale OT 28 1 1-8 2-0-1

Cleveland Record: 4-1-0-2, 2nd North Division

Hershey Record: 3-1-1-1, 3rd Atlantic Division

