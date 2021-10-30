Crunch Top Phantoms, 3-2, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Jimmy Huntington scored the game-winner out of midair in overtime to the lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-2, tonight at PPL Center.

The Crunch collected 6-of-6 points through the past three games in four nights and now sit at 4-2-1-0 on the season.

Goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 24-of-26 shots in victory. Felix Sandstrom turned aside 28-of-31 between the pipes for the Phantoms. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and continued their excellent penalty killing shutting down 2-of-2 Lehigh Valley man-advantages.

The Phantoms opened scoring 2:33 into the game when Gerry Mayhew was eventually able to get the puck across the goal line during a scramble in the crease.

With 24 seconds remaining in the opening frame, the Crunch evened the score on the power play. Simon Ryfors carried the puck into the zone and cut down the slot before it was poked off his stick. The puck went directly to Charles Hudon who sent it for his third of the season.

Lehigh Valley went back on top 5:09 into the second stanza. Morgan Frost sped across the blue line and scored with a wrister from the top of the left circle.

Syracuse tied the game for a second time at the 4:30 mark of the third period. Sean Day's left point shot ricocheted off Hudon and dropped in the slot. Gabe Dumont was there to grab the loose puck, turn and roof a shot top shelf.

The teams remained tied through regulation and went into overtime. Just 1:01 into the extra frame, Ryan Jones fired a shot from the right circle that was stopped, but the rebound jumped up for Huntington to knock in out of midair.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they host the Utica Comets.

Crunchables: Kevin Lohan made his AHL debut tonight...The Crunch have required overtime in three consecutive games and four of their seven games this season...The Crunch penalty kill is 15-for-15 in the last six games.

