Peterson Score Twice But Stars Fall 4-3 to IceHogs

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 4-3 in Saturday's game against Rockford. Jacob Peterson scored twice for Texas, including notching his first AHL goal.

In the first period, Joseph Cecconi took a hooking penalty that sent Rockford to the power play. Nicolas Beaudin found Alexander Nylander in the slot who shot the puck on Jake Oettinger to give Rockford the 1-0 lead. Halfway through the first period, Beaudin sauced a pass to Lukas Reichel who cut infront of the net and deflected it off of Texas defenseman, Thomas Harley, to increase their lead to two.

In the second frame, the Stars got on the scoreboard with a goal from Andreas Borgman. Borgman skated from the blue line to the top of the slot and threw the puck on net through traffic to cut the lead in half. Just as the period was ending, Brett Conolly created a two-on-one with Dylan McLaughlin streaking on the other side and got one past Oettinger to make the score 3-1.

In the final frame, the IceHogs offense kept their intensity and added another goal to the score sheet. Just three minutes later, Peterson netted his first AHL goal to make the score 4-2. The Stars kept trying for opportunites with 13 shots on goal in the third period alone. At 17:16, Peterson snagged his second of the night but it wouldn't be enough to defeat the IceHogs.

Arvid Soderblom stood tall in net for the IceHogs making 45 saves on 48 shots. Oettinger stopped 15 shots on 19 attempts for Texas.

