Wolf Pack Look to Make It Three Straight Wins as They Host the Charlotte Checkers

HARTFORD, CT - A friendly game of checkers, anyone? For the first time this season, the Hartford Wolf Pack will take on the Charlotte Checkers in an Atlantic Division showdown. Tonight is the second game in a three-in-three weekend for the Wolf Pack, who have won two straight games for the first time this season thanks to last night's 3-2 shootout win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

All fans are invited to wear their best costume to tonight's contest at the XL Center! Join us for a costume parade on the ice for your chance to win a Wolf Pack prize pack and to be featured on the jumbotron!

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. The sides will not meet again until January 12th back in Hartford. They'll conclude their season series with four meetings, including all three in Charlotte, in April.

This will be the first meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers since February 8th, 2020. On that night, forward Janne Kuokkanen scored 1:27 into overtime to give the Checkers a 4-3 victory. The Checkers also defeated the Wolf Pack 6-0 on February 7th, with both games taking place in Charlotte.

The last time the Checkers visited Hartford is also the last time the Wolf Pack claimed victory in this matchup. That came on January 10th, 2020. The Pack took a 6-3 decision that night, with forward Danny O'Regan scoring the winner 4:23 into the second period.

Overall, the Wolf Pack are 7-18-0-1 against the Checkers since Charlotte entered the AHL in 2010. This, however, will be the first meeting since the Checkers changed affiliations. Charlotte is now the primary affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers. They previously were affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes. Charlotte is also serving as the primary affiliate of the Seattle Kraken for the 2021-22 season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Pack are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory last night against the Penguins at the XL Center. Forward Tim Gettinger scored in the fourth round of the shootout to propel the Pack, while goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped all four Penguin attempts. Morgan Barron scored his third goal in as many games in the victory, redirecting a Zac Jones shot on the powerplay in the third period.

Hartford now has points in five of their first six games this season and is a perfect 3-0-0-0 at home. Overall, the Wolf Pack have points in four straight games, going 3-0-1-0 in that span. They have also held the advantage in shots in each of their last three games.

The Wolf Pack have been tied after two periods of play in five of their first six games. All five games have had an identical 1-1 score. The Wolf Pack are 3-1-1-0 in those games. Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Anthony Greco are tied for the team lead with six points (4 g, 2 a) each. Barron leads the team in goals with three.

The Wolf Pack have surrendered the first goal in all six games they have played this season. They last scored the game's first goal on May 6th, 2021, against the Providence Bruins. That was the 2020-21 season finale.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers enter this game with a 2-2-1-0 record following last night's 4-3 loss against the Providence Bruins. Forward Grigori Denisenko opened the scoring 16:48 into the hockey game, but the Bruins scored four of the game's final six goals to claim victory. Maxim Mamin and Henry Bowlby also lit the lamp in the loss. Christopher Gibson made 31 saves.

The Checkers opened their home schedule last weekend, splitting a pair of games with the Hershey Bears. The Checkers claimed a 5-3-win last Friday night before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision on Saturday. Forward Max McCormick scored the winning goal last Friday night at 15:16 of the third period.

Forward Alexander True leads the Checkers with seven points (4 g, 3 a) in five games so far this season. He was held pointless last night but did have two shots on goal.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack

Don't forget, wear your best costume and join us for a costume parade on the ice for your chance to win a prize pack and to be featured on the jumbotron tonight as we celebrate Halloween! The Wolf Pack will conclude their three-in-three weekend tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 pm when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders.

