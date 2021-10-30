Heat Return to Action Saturday against Colorado

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (3-0-1-0; 2nd Pacific) vs Colorado Eagles (1-4-0-1; t-8th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, Calif.

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Four games, four times the Stockton Heat have found the point column. Talk about a hot start. Stockton has flexed its ability to win in multiple ways in the short runway, from defensive battles to offensive onslaughts, comfortable wins and one-goal games. The Heat will look to keep their momentum rolling despite having had a full week between games, while facing off against a Colorado Eagles squad playing its third game in four days and fifth game since October 22.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

The Heat enter Saturday's game as one of only two AHL teams to have not allowed more than two goals by an opponent in any game this season, joining the Utica Comets in that rare air. Stockton is showing a stout 1.75 opponent goals per game clip with seven goals against through four games, just two of which coming at 5-on-5 play.

POWER SURGE

After being held scoreless in the season opener, the Heat have found success on the power play with a goal in three consecutive games. Justin Kirkland is leading the team with a pair of scores on the man-advantage, while Matthew Phillips is tied atop the scoring chart with two power play points, both assists, in the early running.

GOING STREAKING

The Heat have three players with points in each of the last three games, led by rookie winger Jakob Pelletier with five points and two goals in that span. Phillips (2g, 2a) and Kirkland (3g) enter Saturday's contest matching Pelletier's point longevity. Centermen Glenn Gawdin and Byron Froese each have three assists in two games since being assigned by Calgary.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Heat are seeking their second all-time three-game point streak to start a season on home ice. The lone time they've pulled the trick was in the 2016-17, when Stockton burst out of the gate to the tune of at least a point in each of the club's first five at home until the streak broke on November 11 against San Antonio.

AGAINST THE EAGLES

Since the Colorado Eagles joined the AHL in the 2018-19 season, the Heat have welcomed the club to the league with wins in 10 and points in 11 of 14 all-time meetings between the clubs. At Stockton Arena, the Heat have gone a 4-1-0-1 against the Eagles with the lone regulation loss coming January 18, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.