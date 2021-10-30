Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 6-4

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Oskar Steen recorded a career-high four-point game and John Moore picked up three points of his own, but the Bridgeport Islanders scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an empty-net goal to defeat the Providence Bruins, 6-4. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 30-25, while going two- for-four on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Oskar Steen recorded his first career four-point game with two goals and two assists. The Karlstad, Sweden, native extended his point streak to three games and has picked up six points (3G, 3A) in four games this season.

- John Moore also recorded an impressive multi- point game, scoring a power-play goal and adding two assists for three points.

- Jesper Froden tallied two points for the second consecutive game. The Stockholm, Sweden, native scored two goals last night and added two assists tonight.

- Chris Wagner scored a power-play goal in the second period, his second goal of the season.

- Samuel Asselin and Brady Lyle both recorded their first assists of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, November 5 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 5 9

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 6 9

HERSHEY 5 7

HARTFORD 7 9

CHARLOTTE 6 7

BRIDGEPORT 7 8

PROVIDENCE 7 6

LEHIGH VALLEY 6 1

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 3 1 0 4

BRIDGEPORT 2 2 2 6

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.