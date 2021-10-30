Silver Knights Victorious over Condors, 4-2

The Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4-2, Saturday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Kaedan Korczak opened the scoring for the Henderson Silver Knights when he netted one at 6:23 in the first period. Bakersfield Condors forward Seth Griffith quickly answered with a power play goal, tying up the first period. Jermaine Loewen broke the tie halfway through the second period with his first goal of the season, giving HSK their second lead of the night. The Condors once again tied the game at the end of the second with a goal from Cooper Marody. Halfway through the third period, Gage Quinney added to the tally, followed by a goal from Peter DiLiberatore. The Silver Knights were victorious with a final score of 4-2.

Jermain Loewen and Peter DiLibertore each had three points on the night with one goal and two assists a piece.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

