Silver Knights Victorious over Condors, 4-2
October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4-2, Saturday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Kaedan Korczak opened the scoring for the Henderson Silver Knights when he netted one at 6:23 in the first period. Bakersfield Condors forward Seth Griffith quickly answered with a power play goal, tying up the first period. Jermaine Loewen broke the tie halfway through the second period with his first goal of the season, giving HSK their second lead of the night. The Condors once again tied the game at the end of the second with a goal from Cooper Marody. Halfway through the third period, Gage Quinney added to the tally, followed by a goal from Peter DiLiberatore. The Silver Knights were victorious with a final score of 4-2.
Jermain Loewen and Peter DiLibertore each had three points on the night with one goal and two assists a piece.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021
- Soderblom Shines Again; IceHogs Close Road Trip with 4-3 Win at Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Légaré's First AHL Goal Lifts Penguins over T-Birds - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Frost Scores His First to Help Phantoms Earn Standings Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Silver Knights Victorious over Condors, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Stenlund's Eighth Round Shootout Goal Lifts Monsters to 2-1 Win over Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Roar Back to Keep Point Streak Alive - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Edge Bears in Shootout, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Phantoms, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Come up Short with 3-2 Loss at the Hands of the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 6-4 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Send Hartford Packing, Claim 3-2 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Hold off Wild, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Defeats New Look Wild, 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Top Rocket in OT Thriller to Complete Weekend Sweep - Rochester Americans
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- McCormick Recalled by Seattle - Charlotte Checkers
- Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Lohan to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Return to Action Saturday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Recall Joe Veleno - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Look to Make It Three Straight Wins as They Host the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Wrap up Season-Opening, Six-Game Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Come up Short against Reign, Lose 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Edged in OT 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Early Goals Provide Winning Distance for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Cruise past Tucson for First Win - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Earns First Win with 5-4 OT Victory over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms' Lead Overcome by Comets - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Victorious over Condors, 4-2
- Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract
- Silver Knights Drop Nevada Day Game against Bakersfield Condors, 3-2
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: October 29 & 30
- HSK Head Coach Manny Viveiros on HSK Today with Brian McCormack