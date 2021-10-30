Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening against the Cleveland Monsters. The Monsters are the American Hockey League affiliate for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. It's the 18th all-time regular season meeting between the two clubs dating back to Cleveland's inception in 2007-08 as the Lake Erie Monsters. Both teams met in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals with Cleveland winning the series 4-0.

Cleveland Monsters (3-1-0-2) at Hershey Bears (3-1-1-0)

October 30, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #6 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Brandon Bladina (39)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (90), Tommy George (61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears squandered an early 2-0 lead on Wednesday night, falling in overtime, 3-2, against the Syracuse Crunch. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Matt Moulson both struck for the Chocolate and White, but Syracuse answered with power play goals in the second and third periods. At 4:46 of sudden-death overtime, Charles Hudon fielded a stretch pass from Sean Day and scored on a breakaway against Pheonix Copley to ice the game. Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the man-advantage and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. The loss snapped Hershey's 12-game winning streak at GIANT Center. Last night, Cleveland dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout at Syracuse. The Monsters got a goal and an assist from both Justin Danforth and Kevin Stenlund, but Syracuse's Gage Goncalves was the only one to score in the shootout to give the Crunch the extra point.

HOT STARTS FOR AXEL AND ALIAKSEI:

On Wednesday, Bears forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Aliaksei Protas each extended their respective point streaks to four games. Jonsson-Fjallby scored his second goal of the season last time out and is a point per game player (2g, 3a) in Hershey's first five games. It ties the longest point streak in Jonsson-Fjallby's AHL career with a four-game mark (4g, 1a) from Oct. 16-23, 2019. Protas' point streak (1g, 3a) also extended on Wednesday night courtesy of his secondary assist on Jonsson-Fjallby's first period goal versus the Crunch. The rookie tallied his third career AHL goal and first of the 2020-21 campaign on Oct. 22 at Charlotte.

STORY OF EDDIE AND EAVES:

Former Bears head coach Mike Eaves returns to Chocolate Town this weekend, now leading the Cleveland Monsters bench. Eaves managed the Bears bench for three seasons from 1990-1993 and compiled a 96-109-35 record across 240 games. Now in his third year coaching the Monsters, Eaves previously spent 14 seasons behind the bench at University of Wisconsin, winning the NCAA Championship in 2006. Hershey defenseman Eddie Wittchow played four seasons under Eaves' direction with the Badgers from 2012-2016. In Wittchow's NCAA career, the Burnsville, Minnesota native totaled 17 points (1g, 16a) in 123 games.

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE MONSTERS:

Tonight marks the 18th all-time head-to-head regular season meeting between the Bears and Monsters. Hershey's all-time record against this weekend's opponent is 7-8-0-2. The first ever meeting between both clubs came on Jan. 12, 2008 at GIANT Center in a 6-4 Bears victory. Hershey forward Andrew Gordon recorded a hat-trick, and goaltender Daren Machesney stopped 32 shots. One day shy of exactly 12 years later marked the most recent meeting between the clubs. Hershey claimed a 4-2 win against the Monsters on Jan. 11, 2020 at GIANT Center behind two goals from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and strikes from Beck Malenstyn and Bobby Nardella. Pheonix Copley stopped 24 of 26 shots for the victory in net.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey surrendered a season-high 40 shots against in Wednesday's overtime loss versus Syracuse...Prior to the weekend, goaltender Hunter Shepard was re-assigned to Hershey from the South Carolina Stingrays, and forward Brett Leason earned his first NHL recall to Washington. Leason skated in his first career NHL game last night with the Capitals versus Arizona...Both Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa and Kale Kessy are former Monsters...Bears netminder Zach Fucale is tied for the second-best goals-against average in the AHL with a superb .97 mark...Tonight's game is one of 14 on the docket in the AHL.

