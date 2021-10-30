Gulls Cruise past Tucson for First Win

The San Diego Gulls earned their first win of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls scored a power-play goal for a fourth consecutive game to start the 2021-22 season, the second longest streak to start a season in team history (eight straight games to start the 2017-18 season). San Diego's power play ranks tied for first in the AHL at 33.3% (5/15).

Jack Badini scored his first career AHL goal at 1:08 of the second period and would stand as the game-winning goal. Greg Pateryn and Brayden Tracey added assists on the play. Pateryn's helper marked his first point as a Gull.

Alex Limoges scored his second and third goals of the season for his fourth career multi-goal game. Danny O'Regan earned his second assist of the season on the play.

Jacob Perreault collected a goal and an assist his first multi-point game (1-1=2) of the season giving him points in three of the Gulls first four games (2-2=4). Mason McTavish collected the lone assist on Perreault's goal for his first career AHL assist and point in his Gulls debut.

Bryce Kindopp recorded two assists for his fifth career multipoint game.

Sam Carrick scored his first goal of the season, while Kodie Curran and Jacob Larsson each earned assists for their first points of the campaign.

Lukas Dostal stopped 24-of-25 shots for his first win of the season.

The Gulls will conclude their back-to-back with the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow night at Tucson Convention Center Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jack Badini

On his first goal being the game winning goal:

"Yeah, it's pretty cool. It wasn't the most exciting game winner, it was a second period goal and the boys ended up piling a couple more on there. It's always nice to chip in offensively. It's my main assets probably aren't goal scoring, but I know I can do it and it's always nice to chip in and help the boys get a win."

On what was so good about the second period:

"We really just played a team game. We obviously didn't get off to the good start we wanted this season, but I think the boys really rallied around each other, came together as a team. Playing on your own is always difficult and I think we really dominated especially that period like you said. So, it was really nice to see the boys come together and put a real solid effort in tonight."

On if the Gulls' physical game contributed to their success:

"Certainly. That's something that we know, as a team, when we're playing our best, we're playing physically so I think the fans saw that tonight for sure. It generates offense, right? So, we get in on the forecheck and we use our bodies and it generated a lot of offense for us tonight."

On what the team needs to do to get another win tomorrow:

"Like you said, we enjoy it. As soon as we leave the rink, we start getting ready for tomorrow. Like you said, ant any level it's always hard to beat a team twice in a row so we know we're going to get their best tomorrow. We have to come and match that and I think if we played like we did tonight, we'll have a good shot."

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On today's game:

Well, I think we've talked about working hard this week. You asked me if we were going to be better and I said 'I hope so.' I know we got better during the week, but you never know how it's going to translate in game. I thought we were obviously better. That's the standard. I'm not going for lower than that. I'm already thinking about tomorrow. We have still a lot of work to do with a new group, but I like the effort more than anything else and engagement.

On the pressure they forced in the second period:

Less doubt. Less heels, more toes. And investment from everybody. A lot of the stuff we worked on is, and I mean we still have a lot to work on, trust me as a coach, but we managed the puck better. We were more intense into battle. There was more investment and your glad that the guys get rewarded for it. Again, it's our fourth game of the year. I told you it's gonna take time. So I'm not gonna start jumping up and down. We have won one game, but we have more to win.

On the importance of the first win to turn things around:

Well, you invest as a group during the week and you put standard and this is what I'm all about right now. Put in the standard way higher on everything. On details and investment into play and structure and so, obviously if you're gonna push the guys to do it and they have results, then it's always...they got the result on what we worked on. If you were to get result on, you know, a different way then you're like we're still getting away from the process. So, I think today we took a step in the right direction, but, trust me, I'm still very aware that there's a lot of work.

On Jack Badini:

Yeah, it was fun for him. It was a big goal and it's always fun to have your first in any league you play. He was well deserved. He's a hard-working kid. He listens. He wants to do well, like a lot of young guys. My job is to push them, like I told them it's going to be hard sometimes, but you're going to get rewarded. Some of them got rewarded tonight and he's one of them. That's fun to see.

On Mason McTavish:

I like him. I think the organization likes him. I like him. But what I like about him is his presence, the way he goes about it. He goes about his business, he's a hockey player. I'm still going to push him on some details and you know, obviously, he's still an 18-year-old kid that's a big piece of the puzzle in the organization. But what I like is he's cool headed. He buys in. He's a competitor. I think every coach would like him. That being said, he's still gotta get better like everybody else.

On preparing for tomorrow's game:

There's a few there. Like I said, we took a step today. AHL is tough, you go back against the same team so I'm expecting them to come pretty hard at us tomorrow in their own building. So I want to see how we're going to be able to be even better in some detail towards a bigger pressure. I'm expecting them to put a lot of pressure on us.

