Frost Scores His First to Help Phantoms Earn Standings Point

Lehigh Valley, PA - Morgan Frost scored his first goal of the season and Gerry Mayhew tallied his third as the Phantoms built a 2-1 lead to earn a standings point but Jimmy Huntington of the Crunch scored his league-leading sixth of the year in the 3-on-3 period to provide visiting Syracuse the overtime win in a 3-2 final.

The game also marked the debut of the Phantoms' new promotion, "Saturday Night Hockey Live" featuring live music at the intermission and an SNL theme and vibe throughout the game.

Lehigh Valley (0-5-2) struck early with initial control of the game. Gerry Mayhew knocked one in during a goal-mouth scramble just one second after a power play had expired as the Phantoms led 1-0 just 2:33 into the contest. Morgan Frost and Garrett Wilson assisted on the initial strike.

Charles Hudon (3rd) scored on a quick entry into the zone during a late first-period Syraucse power play capitalizing from the left slot on a connection from Simon Ryfort.

The Phantoms went ahead again just over five minutes into the second period when Frost carried into the zone and criss-crossed with Gerry Mayhew. Frost was sliding to his left when he found the perfect moment to shoot through a defenseman and beat goalie Amir Miftakhov for a 2-1 lead.

Felix Sandstrom held of Syracuse (4-2-1) during a frenetic stretch in the second period in which the Crunch applied more significant pressure in their efforts to equalize. Charles Hudon offered a blast from the right circle that got behind Sandstrom but bounced off the post and stayed out.

Gabriel Dumont offered a turn-around shot in the slot shortly after a faceoff win to even the count in the opening minutes of the third period. The two teams traded some decent chances the rest of the way but eventually the game went to the extra 3-on-3 session.

The Phantoms rolled out their "First Rounder" trio of Morgan Frost, Tyson Foerster and Cam York in efforts to win the game right away and York had a good look in the slot but was unable to convert.

Huntington buried his chance in the slot to provide the visitors with the extra standings point.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. before heading out of town on a four-game road trip to Charlotte, Hershey and Providence.

The next Saturday Night Hockey Live game will be Saturday, November 13 against the Springfield Thunderbirds which will also feature a postgame skate presented by T-Mobile.

Tickets for upcoming Phantoms home games are available at PPLCenter.com

Scoring Summary:

1st 2:33 - LV, G. Mayhew (3) (M. Frost, G. Wilson) 1-0

1st 19:36 - SYR, C. Hudon (3) (S. Ryfers, S. Day) (PP) 1-1

2nd 5:09 - LV, M. Frost (1) (G. Wilson, G. Mayhew) 2-1

3rd 4:30 - SYR, G. Dumont (3) (C. Hudon, S. Day) 2-2

OT 1:01 - SYR, J. Huntington (6) (R. Jones, G. Fortier) 2-3

Shots: SYR 31 - LV 26

PP: SYR 1/4 - LV 0/2

Goalies:

LV - Felix Sandstrom (OTL) (0-3-1) (28/31)

SYR - Amir Miftakhov (W) (2-0-0) (24/26)

