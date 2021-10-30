Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Lohan to PTO

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Kevin Lohan to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Lohan, 28, has skated in two games with the Orlando Solar Bears where he was named captain this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound blueliner also appeared in one preseason game with the Crunch. In his career, Lohan has played in 163 ECHL games since 2017 with Orlando and the Toledo Walleye earning 30 total points (5g, 25a).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.