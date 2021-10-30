Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Lohan to PTO
October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Kevin Lohan to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Lohan, 28, has skated in two games with the Orlando Solar Bears where he was named captain this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound blueliner also appeared in one preseason game with the Crunch. In his career, Lohan has played in 163 ECHL games since 2017 with Orlando and the Toledo Walleye earning 30 total points (5g, 25a).
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021
- Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Lohan to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Return to Action Saturday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Recall Joe Veleno - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Look to Make It Three Straight Wins as They Host the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Wrap up Season-Opening, Six-Game Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Come up Short against Reign, Lose 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Edged in OT 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Early Goals Provide Winning Distance for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Cruise past Tucson for First Win - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Earns First Win with 5-4 OT Victory over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms' Lead Overcome by Comets - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.