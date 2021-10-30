Manitoba Defeats New Look Wild, 5-3

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild (3-2-0-0; 6 pts.) fell to the Manitoba Moose (4-2-0-0; 8 pts.) by a score of 5-3. Both Moose forward Thomas Caron and defenseman Simon Lundmark scored their first professional goals in the contest.

The first tally of the game was also the first of defenseman Joe Hicketts' Wild career, as he scored unassisted on the backhand at 1:11 of the first period.

Not long after Hicketts' goal, Moose forward Thomas Caron finished a chance to tie the game 1-1. The goal was the first of Caron's AHL career.

At the end of the first period, the score was knotted up at one and the Wild held a 12-10 edge in shots.

Manitoba defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic opened the scoring in the second period as he found the back of the net on a point shot through traffic at 12:14 to give the Moose a 2-1 lead.

Moose defenseman Leon Gawanke scored at 14:48 of the second period to extend Manitoba's lead to 3-1.

Less than a minute later, Iowa forward Mason Shaw finished a great feed from left-winger Joseph Cramarossa at 15:43 to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Moose. Iowa leading scorer Nick Swaney was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Manitoba centerman David Gustafsson scored on the powerplay at 17:14 to make the score 4-2, with the edge going to the Moose.

At the end of the second period, the Wild held a 23-21 lead in shots, but were down on the scoreboard by a score of 4-2. Shots in the second period were locked up at 11 apiece.

Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee scored with the man advantage 37 seconds into the third period to pull the Wild within one. Joe Hicketts and forward Marco Rossi assisted on the early third period tally.

At 10:50 of the third period, the aforementioned Simon Lundmark scored for Manitoba, giving the Moose a 5-3 lead. Manitoba would carry that lead to the end of the game.

Shots in the third period were 12-10 in favor of Iowa, and the Wild also held the lead in total shots, 35-31.

On special teams, the Wild converted one of their four opportunities on the powerplay, with Mitchell Chaffee's third period tally being the lone conversion for Iowa. For Manitoba, they went one for three on the night with the man advantage, with David Gustafsson netting their only power play goal.

