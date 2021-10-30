Monsters Edge Bears in Shootout, 2-1
October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 2-1 shootout affair against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night in front of 7,612 fans at GIANT Center. Hershey's record shifts to 3-1-1-1 and will rematch Cleveland on Sunday at 5 PM. Cody Franson scored the lone goal for the Chocolate and White.
The Monsters struck first at the 7:12 mark of the opening stanza and led 1-0 after 20 minutes. Liam Foudy squeaked a backhander low to the ice past Bears netminder Zach Fucale for his second goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-9 Hershey. Next period, Franson's equalizer came on a 5-on-3 power play for the Bears. After Josh Dunne and Cole Clayton were penalized 16 seconds apart, Franson blasted home his first goal as a Bear at the 15:00 mark.
Following a scoreless third period and overtime, a shootout was required for the first time this season. Scoreless into Round 8, Kevin Stenlund walked off the game for Cleveland on the breakaway chance. Final shots finished 35-30 Hershey. The Bears concluded the evening 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Stenlund's Eighth Round Shootout Goal Lifts Monsters to 2-1 Win over Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Roar Back to Keep Point Streak Alive - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Edge Bears in Shootout, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Phantoms, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Come up Short with 3-2 Loss at the Hands of the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 6-4 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Send Hartford Packing, Claim 3-2 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Hold off Wild, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Defeats New Look Wild, 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Top Rocket in OT Thriller to Complete Weekend Sweep - Rochester Americans
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- McCormick Recalled by Seattle - Charlotte Checkers
- Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Lohan to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Return to Action Saturday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Recall Joe Veleno - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Look to Make It Three Straight Wins as They Host the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Wrap up Season-Opening, Six-Game Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Come up Short against Reign, Lose 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Edged in OT 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Early Goals Provide Winning Distance for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Cruise past Tucson for First Win - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Earns First Win with 5-4 OT Victory over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms' Lead Overcome by Comets - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.