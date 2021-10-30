Monsters Edge Bears in Shootout, 2-1

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 2-1 shootout affair against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night in front of 7,612 fans at GIANT Center. Hershey's record shifts to 3-1-1-1 and will rematch Cleveland on Sunday at 5 PM. Cody Franson scored the lone goal for the Chocolate and White.

The Monsters struck first at the 7:12 mark of the opening stanza and led 1-0 after 20 minutes. Liam Foudy squeaked a backhander low to the ice past Bears netminder Zach Fucale for his second goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-9 Hershey. Next period, Franson's equalizer came on a 5-on-3 power play for the Bears. After Josh Dunne and Cole Clayton were penalized 16 seconds apart, Franson blasted home his first goal as a Bear at the 15:00 mark.

Following a scoreless third period and overtime, a shootout was required for the first time this season. Scoreless into Round 8, Kevin Stenlund walked off the game for Cleveland on the breakaway chance. Final shots finished 35-30 Hershey. The Bears concluded the evening 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

