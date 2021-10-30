Early Goals Provide Winning Distance for Reign

Three goals in the third period pushed the Ontario Reign (5-0-0-1) past the Abbotsford Canucks (3-2-1-0) in the first game of a weekend series by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at the Abbotsford Centre. Defender Sean Durzi led the way with two goals and an assist, while forwards Tyler Madden, Johan Sodergran and Brett Sutter also found the back of the net. Ontario has now won four straight games and continues to lead the AHL's Pacific Division with a .917 points percentage.

Date: October 29, 2021

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 0 2 3 5

ABB 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 36 2/7

ABB 18 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Sean Durzi (ONT)

2. Sheldon Dries (ABB)

3. Tyler Madden (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Arturs Silovs

Next Game: Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ Abbotsford | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

