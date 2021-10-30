Checkers Send Hartford Packing, Claim 3-2 Win

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Checkers righted the ship Saturday night, bouncing back to hand Hartford a 3-2 defeat.

After losing veterans Zac Dalpe and Max McCormick to NHL recall earlier in the day, the Checkers reconfigured their forward lines and came out firing in Hartford. Serron Noel and Cole Schwindt both netted their first goals in a Charlotte sweater in the opening frame, setting the tone for a visiting squad that would hold onto the lead for the remainder of regulation.

The Wolf Pack would break through and narrow that advantage to just one goal on two different occasions throughout the remainder of regulation, but the Checkers kept things just out of reach thanks to a backhand snipe off the stick of Scott Wilson in the middle frame. That tally - set up by Schwindt for his team-leading second point of the night - would stand as the game winner, even with a late onslaught from the home side.

Antoine Bibeau put together another strong performance in his second outing with the team, stopping 21 of the 23 shots he faced to pick up the first win of his Checkers tenure.

Notes Tonight was Cole Schwindt's first multi-point game as a pro ... The Checkers have won three straight against the Wolf Pack dating back to the 2019-20 season and five of their last six matchups ... Tonight was the second time in the last four games that the Checkers have scored two goals in the opening period ... The Checkers have not posted consecutive regulation losses this season ... The Checkers were perfect on the power play for the second time in the last three games and have now killed six of their last seven times shorthanded ... Frank Hora made his Checkers debut ... Max Gildon served as a healthy extra

Up Next

The Checkers will look to string some wins together tomorrow afternoon as they wrap up their three-in-three road trip at 2 p.m. in Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.