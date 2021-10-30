Soderblom Shines Again; IceHogs Close Road Trip with 4-3 Win at Texas

Cedar Park, TX - Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves including 21 in the second period to help the Rockford IceHogs (2-4-0-0) defeat the Texas Stars (3-3-0-0) 4-3 at H-E-B Center Saturday evening to close a season-opening, six-game road trip.

IceHogs forward Alex Nylander kicked off the scoring 4:52 into the contest, ripping a shot past Stars netminder Jake Oettinger (L, 15 saves on 19 shots) eight seconds into a power play. Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin and forward Brett Connolly added assists. Moments later, forward Lukas Reichel made it a 2-0 IceHogs lead, banking a shot off a Stars defenseman for his third goal of the season at 13:12. Beaudin added his second assist of the night along with defenseman Ian Mitchell.

In the second period, the IceHogs were tested defensively, giving up four power-play opportunities to the Stars, but Soderblom provided key stops and registered 21 saves in the stanza. The Stars would sneak a shot past the IceHogs' gatekeeper at 12:34 off the stick of defenseman Andreas Borgman. After weathering another attack from the Stars late in the period, the IceHogs countered and reclaimed their two-goal lead thanks to forward Dylan McLaughlin with 57 seconds to play. Connolly and forward Garrett Mitchell added assists.

Forward Josiah Slavin extended the IceHogs' lead to 4-1 2:09 into the third period, finishing a crafty passing play with forwards D.J. Busdeker and Carson Gicewicz. The Stars pushed back into the game with a pair of markers to pull within one late. Forward Jacob Peterson swung the momentum back on the Stars' side of the ice at 5:02 with his first goal of the season and created a one-score game on the 6-on-5 attack with Oettinger pulled for the extra skater at 17:16. The IceHogs defense sealed up the rest of the game to preserve the victory.

The IceHogs finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-6.

