Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win

October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Marlies and SenatorsÂ are back in TorontoÂ to wrap up the second half of a home-and-home series.

On Friday night, the Marlies came out victorious with a 5-2 win. Josh Ho-Sang scored two goals for Toronto, while Brennan Menell, Mac Hollowell and Joey Anderson each added one of their own, while Erik Källgren stood tall in net, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Marlies will look to keep that momentum heading into Saturday's game in front of a home crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Some players to watch for the home side are Josh Ho-Sang and Brett Seney, bothÂ have four goals each so far this season. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini leads the team in points with five.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

