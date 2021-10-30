Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win
October 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies and SenatorsÂ are back in TorontoÂ to wrap up the second half of a home-and-home series.
On Friday night, the Marlies came out victorious with a 5-2 win. Josh Ho-Sang scored two goals for Toronto, while Brennan Menell, Mac Hollowell and Joey Anderson each added one of their own, while Erik Källgren stood tall in net, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced.
The Marlies will look to keep that momentum heading into Saturday's game in front of a home crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Some players to watch for the home side are Josh Ho-Sang and Brett Seney, bothÂ have four goals each so far this season. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini leads the team in points with five.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021
- Heat Return to Action Saturday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Looking to Wrap up Back-To-Back Series over Senators with a Win - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Recall Joe Veleno - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Look to Make It Three Straight Wins as They Host the Charlotte Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Wrap up Season-Opening, Six-Game Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Come up Short against Reign, Lose 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Edged in OT 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Early Goals Provide Winning Distance for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Cruise past Tucson for First Win - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Earns First Win with 5-4 OT Victory over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms' Lead Overcome by Comets - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.