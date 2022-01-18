Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi

Ahead of their upcoming west-coast road trip, the Panthers have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi and Owen Tippett from Charlotte.

Both forwards joined the Checkers before their most recent two-game series against the Stars, and both forwards racked up four points over the weekend. Heponiemi notched an assist on Saturday before piling a goal and two assists the next night, while Tippett - in his first action with Charlotte - posted a pair of assists in each contest. The duo now returns to a Florida club that visits Calgary on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have signed Spencer Asuchak and Angus Redmond to professional tryout contracts.

Asuchak, 30, currently ranks third on the ECHL's Allen Americans in scoring with 29 points (11g, 18a) in 30 games. A ninth-year pro, Asuchak has spent the majority of his career in the ECHL, posting 283 points (113g, 170a) in 380 games, while also logging 10 points (5g, 5a) in 60 career AHL games with Providence, Worcester, Chicago and San Jose. The BC native's most recent AHL stint was a six-game run with the Barracuda in 2017-18.

Redmond, 26, is 5-6-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks this season. In his fifth pro season, Redmond has appeared in 79 career ECHL games, going 35-26-9 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. The BC native has also logged five career AHL games, including three last season for the Toronto Marlies.

The Checkers' busy week rolls on as the host the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first of a two-game set on Tuesday.

