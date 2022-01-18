Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that defenseman Joey Keane has been reassigned to the team on loan from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes while forward Josh Leivo has been recalled from loan.

Keane, 22, was recalled from loan Friday and played 13 minutes and 38 seconds for the Hurricanes Saturday in their 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The game marked the Homer Glen, Illinois, native's second career NHL appearance. Keane also paces all Wolves defensemen in scoring with 15 points (3G, 12A) in 29 games.

Leivo, 28, earned the American Hockey League's Player of the Month for December after piling up 14 points (4G, 10A) in six games. For the season, the Innisfil, Ontario, native owns 19 points (6G, 13A) in 20 appearances for the Wolves. Leivo boasts 210 games, 37 goals and 38 assists on his NHL resume, which includes three games and one assist for the Hurricanes this season.

The Western Conference's top team wraps up its five-game road trip with 2 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday at second-place Manitoba. The Wolves return to Allstate Arena for home games on Jan. 26, 28 and 29, which features the Chicago Mid-Winter Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, on Saturday, Jan. 29, vs. Rockford. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

