Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Charles Hudon from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning have also reassigned forward Odeen Tufto to the Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Hudon, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, has played in 26 games with the Crunch this season, recording 11 goals and 22 points, along with seven power play goals. He is tied for the team lead for points and paces all Syracuse players for power play goals.

A native of Alma, Quebec, Hudon has played in 125 career NHL games, all with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015 to 2020. He has registered 14 goals and 41 points to go along with three power play goals. Hudon has played in 279 career AHL games, recording 113 goals and 219 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and was an AHL All-Star during the 2014-15 season.

Hudon was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 28, 2021. He was originally drafted by Montreal in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Tufto, 25, played in three games with the Solar Bears tallying one goal and five assists. He has skated in two games with the Crunch this season. Last season, 5-foot-7, 174-pound forward appeared in four with Syracuse. Prior to his professional career, the Chaska, Minnesota native played in 139 career games with Quinnipiac University over four seasons from 2017 to 2021, posting 39 goals and 168 points to go along with 58 penalty minutes. Tufto led the Bobcats for scoring in all four seasons.

Tufto was signed to an entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 31, 2021.

