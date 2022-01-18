Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their upcoming home stand the Kraken have recalled Joey Daccord from Charlotte and assigned Max McCormick to the Checkers.
Daccord currently ranks fourth in the AHL in both goals-against average (2.18) and save percentage (.925), holding a 8-5-1 record for the Checkers this season - including a 5-1-0 run over his last six appearances.
McCormick returns to Charlotte, where he has 10 points (6g, 4a) in 15 games this season. The Checkers' alternate captain last suited up for Charlotte on Dec. 11.
The Checkers' current home stand rolls on with four more games over the next week, starting with tonight's matchup against Springfield.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Jake Kupsky - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cates Returns, Willman Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Attempt to Stay Hot in January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi
- Weekly Report: Noel's Big Night, Daccord's Hot Streak and More
- Checkers Drop Back-And-Forth Contest 6-5
- Noel Nets First-Period Hat Trick in Blowout Win