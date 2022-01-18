Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte

Ahead of their upcoming home stand the Kraken have recalled Joey Daccord from Charlotte and assigned Max McCormick to the Checkers.

Daccord currently ranks fourth in the AHL in both goals-against average (2.18) and save percentage (.925), holding a 8-5-1 record for the Checkers this season - including a 5-1-0 run over his last six appearances.

McCormick returns to Charlotte, where he has 10 points (6g, 4a) in 15 games this season. The Checkers' alternate captain last suited up for Charlotte on Dec. 11.

The Checkers' current home stand rolls on with four more games over the next week, starting with tonight's matchup against Springfield.

