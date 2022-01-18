Condors Wrap Homestand Wednesday and Saturday with Youth Jersey Giveaway
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors, unbeaten in nine straight games host two games this week. Tucson is in town on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. while San Jose returns Saturday for Luke Esposito Youth Jersey Giveaway at 7 p.m. Kids are in free for both games.
Wednesday night's game is the first trip to Bakersfield for Tucson since March 2020 with puck drop at 6:30 p.m. It is presented by KNZR 1560/97.7 FM. Anyone, anywhere can win a Kevin Gravel signed, game-worn jersey. Tickets are 1 for $5 and 3 for $10 at the button below.
PURCHASE JERSEY RAFFLE TICKETS
Saturday's Youth Jersey Giveaway is presented by Eyewitness News, HOT 94.1 FM, and Dignity Health. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Luke Esposito youth jersey. PLUS, kids are in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Save money with a Hat Trick Pack on sale now. The pack includes four ticket vouchers, a Condors hat and a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead!
