Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - Just like everyone else, the Admirals are pumped up for this Saturday's playoff game featuring the Packers and the 49ers.

To help celebrate the big game the Ads will be giving out two pairs of tickets for the contest at the team's game on Wednesday, January 19th against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

There are two ways for fans to enter to win the tickets. First, fans can simply scan one of the many QR codes that will be posted around Panther Arena and fill out a form to be entered. Fans who choose to enter this way must have submitted the form by 8 pm CT.

Second, the Ads are encouraging people to wear Packers gear and will choose ten fans to participate in an on-ice contest during the second intermission for a chance to win a coveted pair.

Fans can purchase tickets to Wednesday night, or any Admirals game, by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.

