Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO

January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 11th annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals.

Buy Autism Awareness Night Tickets Here!

The Hogs will don custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys for the contest that will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform and open to fans across the country with proceeds benefitting The Autism Program of Easterseals. The auction starts at 4:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 and ends on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CT.

Download the IceHogs app and DASH and place your bids on your favorite players!

Ready to test your luck in the Culver's Jersey Raffle?!? Two game-worn jerseys will be raffled off during the game! Grab one ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20 and the lucky winner will be selected at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and announced during the contest.

The team's featured premium raffle is underway NOW and runs through Thursday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. CT. The raffle is limited to only 100 tickets for $75 each and features a grand prize of four tickets to a Chicago Cubs game, passes to the Cubs' all-inclusive Catalina Club! Additional raffle prizes including a Nintendo Switch basket, spa and wine package with and $100 gift card to Weis Morris Dayspa Salon, customizable 2022 Autism Awareness Night jersey, Brandon Hagel autographed Blackhawks jersey, stick and puck package, game-worn IceHogs jersey and team autographed stick, IceHogs suite for an upcoming home game and outdoor grilling package.

All fans who purchase a raffle ticket are guaranteed to receive an IceHogs prize pack featuring an IceHogs Autographed Mystery Puck signed by a member of the 2021-22 team as well as other exclusive items.

The IceHogs are thrilled to bring back the popular autographed mystery pucks that feature signed Autism Awareness Night pucks from your favorite IceHogs players such as Chicago Blackhawks rising star Lukas Reichel, goaltender Collin Delia, all-time leading scorer Brandon Pirri and more! Several pucks will also be signed by select Chicago Blackhawks players! Fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $20, or two pucks for $35 and are only available in the arena through the DASH/IceHogs app, so arrive early! Pucks will be located in the upper concourse by the Blue Flame Lounge.

