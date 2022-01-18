IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome Stars for $2 Bud Light Friday and 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night at the BMO

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Forward Dylan McLaughlin registered a goal and two assists for three points to help the Rockford IceHogs (14-11-1-1) over the Cleveland Monsters (11-10-4-1) with 5-2 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday evening to open a season-long, six-game homestand. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Defenseman Alec Regula provided assists on all four Rockford IceHogs (14-12-1-1) goals, but the Cleveland Monsters (12-10-4-1) held on for a 5-4 victory at BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday evening. Recap & Highlights

Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Wolves

Forward Lukas Reichel netted a goal and an assist for the Rockford IceHogs (14-13-1-1) in his return from the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Michael Teply added two assists, but the Chicago Wolves (24-6-2-1) used a four-goal second period to propel them to a 5-3 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday afternoon. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 14-13-1-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 7-7-1-0

Away: 7-6-0-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (12)

Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (12)

Points: Lukas Reichel (22)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (46)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (5)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (7)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Collin Delia (6)

GAA: Collin Delia (2.74)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.914)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for ninth among AHL rookies with 22 points and is third among first-year players with 12 goals.

Goaltender Collin Delia is 16th among AHL netminders with a 2.74 goals-against average.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Welcome Texas Stars on $2 Bud Light Friday

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday this Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday

|The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information

McLaughlin Stays Hot for IceHogs

With a goal in all three games last weekend, forward Dylan McLaughlin extended his personal point streak to five contests (3G, 5A) and the run is his second five-game point streak this season (1G, 4A from Nov. 27-Dec.17). Forward Brett Connolly, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, holds the longest point streak of the season at six games with four goals and five assists for nine points from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Reichel Picks Up Where He Left Off

After a two-game run with the Blackhawks including his NHL debut on Jan. 13 vs. Montreal, forward Lukas Reichel returned to the IceHogs lineup on Monday and registered a goal and an assist in the 5-3 loss to the Wolves. Entering this weekend, he is now on a three-game point streak (4G, 4A) and has five goals and five assists for 10 points in his last five IceHogs games.

Regula Joins IceHogs History Books

Defenseman Alec Regula became the third blueliner in IceHogs history to register a four-assist game and the first since Klas Dahlbeck recorded four assists on Jan. 11, 2014 vs. Lake Erie. Brian Connelly was the first IceHogs defenseman to accomplish the feat on Nov. 23, 2011 vs. San Antonio.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $450!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Texas Stars

$2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Jan. 21

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of eight meetings; 2-2-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Texas Stars

11th Annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare by Walter, Inc. supporting The Autism Program of Easterseals

Saturday, Jan. 22

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of eight meetings

