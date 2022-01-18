Penguins Weekly

January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 14 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 4

Despite dictating the play from the opening puck drop, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was shocked by Lehigh Valley. The Penguins out-shot their rival, 42-16, but goals by Félix Robert, Valtteri Puustinen and Alex Nylander weren't enough to get the win.

Saturday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 2

In their rematch with the Phantoms, the Penguins were rewarded for their tenacious efforts with a huge offensive output. Puustinen got the scoring started in the first, then Sam Poulin, Robert and Nathan Légaré tallied during a 1:37 window during the second period.

Sunday, Jan. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton gutted out a tight win in their final game of a three-in-three. Nylander put the Pens on the board with a power-play goal in the middle frame, and Patrick Watling buried the game-winner in the third, his first goal as a Penguin.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

For the third time in six days, the Penguins face-off against their turnpike rival. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a 4-2-0-0 record against Lehigh Valley this season, and Félix Robert has 11 points (6G-5A) in 10 career games against the Phantoms.

Friday, Jan. 21 & Saturday, Jan. 22- PENGUINS vs. Toronto

For the first time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will do battle with the Toronto Marlies. The Marlies are on a six-game win streak and rookie Filip Král was just named AHL Player of the Week (2G-4A).

Monday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

Cleveland comes to town to make up a previously postponed game from Dec. 31. The Penguins are 8-2-0-0 all-time against the Monsters franchise, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 at home.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all 11 of its victories this season

- Seven of the Penguins' 11 wins have come by a one-goal margin.

- The Penguins' line of Félix Robert, Sam Houde and Valtteri Puustinen combined to earn (4G-5A) nine points last weekend.

- Puustinen has opened the scoring in games five times this season, tied for the most first goals in the league.

- Patrick Watling is the second Penguin this season to have his first goal with the team stand as the game-winner (Nathan Légaré - Oct. 30 at Springfield).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 29 16 9 3 1 36 .621

2. Springfield 33 18 11 3 1 40 .606

3. Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 .603

4. Hartford 31 16 10 3 2 37 .597

5. Charlotte 32 17 13 2 0 36 .563

6. Lehigh Valley 30 10 12 6 2 28 .467

7. Bridgeport 37 13 17 3 4 33 .446

8. PENGUINS 30 11 15 1 3 26 .433

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 30 11 10 21

Alex Nylander 29 10 7 17

Félix Robert 26 8 8 16

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 22 3 12 15

Jordy Bellerive 28 4 10 14

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1

Louis Domingue^ 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Tommy Nappier* 9 3-4-2 3.22 .883 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in the organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 19 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 21 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 22 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Mon, Jan. 24 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 12 (LW) Drew O'Connor Recalled to PIT

Wed, Jan. 12 (LW) Filip Hållander Recalled to PIT

Fri, Jan. 15 (RW) Pascal Laberge Signed to PTO

Mon, Jan. 17 (D) Juuso Riikola Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Jan. 18 (RW) Pascal Laberge Released from PTO

PENGUINS WEEKLY

