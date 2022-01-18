Penguins Weekly
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins Weekly Rewind
Friday, Jan. 14 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 4
Despite dictating the play from the opening puck drop, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was shocked by Lehigh Valley. The Penguins out-shot their rival, 42-16, but goals by Félix Robert, Valtteri Puustinen and Alex Nylander weren't enough to get the win.
Saturday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 2
In their rematch with the Phantoms, the Penguins were rewarded for their tenacious efforts with a huge offensive output. Puustinen got the scoring started in the first, then Sam Poulin, Robert and Nathan Légaré tallied during a 1:37 window during the second period.
Sunday, Jan. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 1
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton gutted out a tight win in their final game of a three-in-three. Nylander put the Pens on the board with a power-play goal in the middle frame, and Patrick Watling buried the game-winner in the third, his first goal as a Penguin.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
For the third time in six days, the Penguins face-off against their turnpike rival. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a 4-2-0-0 record against Lehigh Valley this season, and Félix Robert has 11 points (6G-5A) in 10 career games against the Phantoms.
Friday, Jan. 21 & Saturday, Jan. 22- PENGUINS vs. Toronto
For the first time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will do battle with the Toronto Marlies. The Marlies are on a six-game win streak and rookie Filip Král was just named AHL Player of the Week (2G-4A).
Monday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland
Cleveland comes to town to make up a previously postponed game from Dec. 31. The Penguins are 8-2-0-0 all-time against the Monsters franchise, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 at home.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all 11 of its victories this season
- Seven of the Penguins' 11 wins have come by a one-goal margin.
- The Penguins' line of Félix Robert, Sam Houde and Valtteri Puustinen combined to earn (4G-5A) nine points last weekend.
- Puustinen has opened the scoring in games five times this season, tied for the most first goals in the league.
- Patrick Watling is the second Penguin this season to have his first goal with the team stand as the game-winner (Nathan Légaré - Oct. 30 at Springfield).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 29 16 9 3 1 36 .621
2. Springfield 33 18 11 3 1 40 .606
3. Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 .603
4. Hartford 31 16 10 3 2 37 .597
5. Charlotte 32 17 13 2 0 36 .563
6. Lehigh Valley 30 10 12 6 2 28 .467
7. Bridgeport 37 13 17 3 4 33 .446
8. PENGUINS 30 11 15 1 3 26 .433
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 30 11 10 21
Alex Nylander 29 10 7 17
Félix Robert 26 8 8 16
Pierre-Olivier Joseph 22 3 12 15
Jordy Bellerive 28 4 10 14
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1
Louis Domingue^ 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0
Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0
Tommy Nappier* 9 3-4-2 3.22 .883 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
X = no longer in the organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Jan. 19 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 21 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 22 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 24 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Jan. 12 (LW) Drew O'Connor Recalled to PIT
Wed, Jan. 12 (LW) Filip Hållander Recalled to PIT
Fri, Jan. 15 (RW) Pascal Laberge Signed to PTO
Mon, Jan. 17 (D) Juuso Riikola Reassigned from PIT
Tue, Jan. 18 (RW) Pascal Laberge Released from PTO
PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Weekly
- Penguins Pull off Gutsy, 2-1 Win over Hershey
- Penguins Blitz Phantoms for 5-2 Victory
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley
- Despite Barrage of Shots, Penguins Foiled by Phantoms, 4-3