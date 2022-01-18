AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval

BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League announced today that this week's two games between the Belleville Senators and the Laval Rocket will be postponed.

The Senators away game this Friday January 21, 2022 (AHL Game #554) will now be played on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at Place Bell.

The Senators home game this Saturday January 22, 2022 (AHL Game #562) will now be played on Monday April 18, 2022 at CAA Arena. Fans who purchased tickets for this game are asked to hold them, as they will remain valid for the new date.

The team is also still working on a setting a new date for the postponed game on December 18, 2021 (AHL Game #367) vs the Providence Bruins. Fans who bought tickets to either of that game are also asked to hold them until a make-up date is finalized.

The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all local, provincial, federal and American Hockey League guidelines and any fans who have questions can email them to info@bellevillesens.com.

