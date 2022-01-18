NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List

January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Placed defenseman Josh Manson, assistant coach Geoff Ward and video coach Joe Piscotty in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Assigned Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

