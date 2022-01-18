T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-11-3-1) begin a streak of five consecutive road games on Tuesday night as they visit the Charlotte Checkers (17-13-2-0) for the first of two meetings between the clubs this week at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Springfield emerged victorious in the first regular-season matchup between the clubs on Oct. 31, taking a 5-3 decision over their division foes inside the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds erased a 3-1 second period deficit that afternoon, rattling off the game's final four goals en route to the win.

Charlotte has played some of its best hockey recently, having won seven of its last 10 games. They've scored 13 goals in their last two contests, in which they split a two-game set with the Texas Stars. Former Thunderbirds head coach and current Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear has Charlotte to within three percentage points of the top-4 in the Atlantic Division.

The Thunderbirds will have the services of Nathan Walker this week, as the winger was reassigned to Springfield by the St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon. Walker has posted 21 points in 22 AHL games this season for the Thunderbirds.

Puck drop for each of the games (Tuesday and Thursday) in Charlotte is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can listen to every T-Birds road game on NewsRadio 560 WHYN or on AHLTV.

