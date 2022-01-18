Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Kevin Czuczman, goaltender Hunter Jones and forward Kyle Rau to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Czuczman, 31 (1/9/91), has recorded four points (0-4=4) in 23 games with Iowa this season. He was recalled by Minnesota on Jan. 12 but did not appear in a game. He wears No. 7 with Iowa.

Jones, 21, (9/21/00), owns a 2.77 goals against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) in five games with Iowa this season. He has also appeared in 11 games for the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, recording a 4.09 GAA and a .882 SV%. The 6-foot-5, 204-pound native of Brantford, Ontario was recalled by Minnesota on Jan. 16 but did not appear in a game with Minnesota. He wears No. 92 with Iowa.

Rau. 29 (10/24/92), has tallied 21 points (9-12=21) in 22 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., has appeared in four games with Minnesota this season. He wears No. 42 with Iowa.

Iowa plays the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT.

