Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled by the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Nick Henry Colorado Eagles (AHL)
F Matthew Boucher Colorado Eagles (AHL)
G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Iowa Wild on Friday, January 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
