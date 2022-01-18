Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14

CRUNCH PUSH HOME WINNING STREAK TO FOUR

The Crunch began a stretch of seven games in 11 days by collecting points in three of four games in Week 14.

The hectic schedule began with a 3-2 regulation loss against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell Wednesday night. The Crunch then split a home-and-home series with the Utica Comets, dropping a 4-3 decision in overtime Friday on the road before coming home to return the favor with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday night. Syracuse topped Belleville on Monday afternoon, 2-1, to push their home winning streak to a season high four straight games.

The cap Crunch off their seven-in-eleven with showdowns against the North Division's top two teams-Rochester and Utica.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Barré-Boulet paced the team in scoring during their four-game week, producing points in three games with a pair of multi-point performances to close out the stretch. He had an assist Friday in Utica, added two more helpers-including the primary on the overtime game-winning goal-and had a goal and assist Monday.

Barré-Boulet scored the game-winning goal with 16.7 seconds remaining in regulation against the Senators. It was his 72nd career goal for the Crunch, tying Cory Conacher for the most by a player during the Lightning affiliation; the duo rank seventh all-time in team history.

The fourth-year pro leads the Crunch in scoring with 13 points in 11 games since he joined the team in December. The team is 7-3-1-0 with him in the lineup and 7-1-1-0 when he logs at least one point.

***

Charles Hudon led the Crunch with four goals over the four games last week. He scored a goal in each of the first three games of the week to extend his goal streak to four games and his point streak to five games. It was his third career goal streak of four games, which ended in Monday's win.

Hudon netted a pair of goals Saturday against the Comets for his second multi-goal game this season. He tied the game with his first career shorthanded goal in the second period. He then sealed the win with a power-play goal in overtime-his second overtime game-winning goal this season. Hudon ranks second on the team with 11 goals, his seven power-play goals rank third in the league and his two overtime goals are tied for first in the AHL.

NAIL BITERS

The Crunch played four one-goal games last week. In seven games since returning from a three-week break, the Crunch have had five games decided by one goal with the other two ending in a two-goal Crunch win with an empty-net goal added in the final 15 seconds.

Syracuse went 3-1-1-0 in those five one-goal games and is now 6-3-3-1 this season in those situations.

UPCOMING: ROCHESTER, UTICA

The Crunch take on the top two teams in the North Division with three matches against Rochester and Utica in Week 15.

Syracuse returns to Blue Cross Arena Wednesday to face the Amerks for the third time this month. The Crunch have a 2-1 and 3-1 win over the Americans in January to even the season series at two wins apiece. The Amerks (19-11-1-1) sit in second place in the North Division and the Eastern Conference. The Amerks closed last week with two overtime losses to Belleville.

The weekend concludes with a second straight home-and-home series against the Comets; the teams played a pair of overtime games last weekend with each team collecting one win. After a brief drop into second place, the Comets are back atop the AHL standings with a 20-4-4-0 record and a 0.786 points percentage. Saturday's win was the Crunch's first of the series against Utica; they are 1-3-1-0 against the Comets this season.

WEEK 14 RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 12 | Game 25 at Laval | L, 3-2

Syracuse 0 2 0 - 2 Shots: 10-12-11-33 PP: 0/3

Laval 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 9-9-10-28 PP: 0/2

2nd Period-Cajkovic 2 (Hora, Labrie), 3:31. Hudon 8 (Labrie,), 11:13. . . . Lagace 5-4-0 (28 shots-25 saves) A-N/A

Friday, Jan. 14 | Game 26 at Utica | OTL, 4-3

Syracuse 1 2 0 0 - 3 Shots: 15-12-7-0-24 PP: 1/5

Utica 0 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 5-6-7-2-20 PP: 0/1

1st Period-Dumont 12 (Raddysh, Day), 13:21. 2nd Period-Hudon 9 (Barré-Boulet, Day), 14:04 (PP). Somppi 3 (Green), 19:55. . . . Alnefelt 3-3-2 (20 shots-16 saves) A-3,917

Saturday, Jan. 15 | Game 27 vs. Utica | W, 4-3 (OT)

Utica 1 0 2 0 - 3 Shots: 4-4-7-2-17 PP: 0/3

Syracuse 0 1 2 1 - 4 Shots: 8-10-18-2-38 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Hudon 10 (Barré-Boulet), 5:30 (SH). 3rd Period-Fortier 6 (Somppi), 9:58. Cajkovic 3 (Ryfors, Hora), 10:57. Overtime-Hudon 11 (Barré-Boulet, Dumont), 2:13 (PP). . . . Alnefelt 4-3-2 (17 shots-14 saves) A-4,123

Monday, Jan. 17 | Game 28 vs. Belleville | W, 2-1

Belleville 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 5-8-11-24 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 18-2-10-30 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Elie 6 (Dumont, Barré-Boulet), 5:44 (PP). 3rd Period-Barré-Boulet 3 (Claesson, Dumont), 19:43. . . . Alnefelt 5-3-2 (24 shots-23 saves) A-3,267

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 22.2% (24-for-108) T-4th (3rd)

Penalty Kill 78.4% (76-for-97) 24th (28th)

Goals For 2.93 GFA (82) 23rd (T-17th)

Goals Against 3.14 GAA (88) T-16th (23rd)

Shots For 30.61 SF/G (857) 13th (13th)

Shots Against 26.82 SA/G (751) 5th (5th)

Penalty Minutes 11.82 PIM/G (331) 21st (16th)

Category Leader

Points 24 Dumont

Goals 12 Dumont

Assists 14 Day

PIM 36 Dumont

Plus/Minus +9 Claesson

Wins 5 Alnefelt|Lagace

GAA 2.65 Miftakhov

Save % .907 Miftakhov

North Division

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 28 20 4 4 0 44 0.786 104 73 320 12-2-1-0 8-2-3-0 4-3-3-0 1-0-1-0 1-0

2. Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 0.625 123 119 397 10-4-1-1 9-7-0-0 5-3-1-1 1-0-1-1 2-1

3. Toronto 29 17 10 1 1 36 0.621 97 97 417 9-5-1-1 8-5-0-0 7-3-0-0 6-0-0-0 1-1

4. Laval 27 14 11 2 0 30 0.556 91 93 364 9-3-2-0 5-8-0-0 7-2-1-0 0-1-0-0 1-0

5. Syracuse 28 13 11 3 1 30 0.536 82 88 331 7-6-0-1 6-5-3-0 7-2-1-0 2-0-1-0 1-1

6. Cleveland 29 12 10 4 3 31 0.534 87 94 381 4-5-1-1 8-5-3-2 3-5-2-0 1-0-0-0 1-3

