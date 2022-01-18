The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12

January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Dollar Loan Center announced today that it will host two job fairs in conjunction with the City of Henderson on Wednesday, January 26, and Saturday, February 12, at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the new arena and beyond in anticipation of the facility opening in March 2022.

Details on the job fairs, which can be found at HendersonSilverKnights.com, follow:

When: Wednesday, January 26, 4 to 8 p.m. PT

Where: Lifeguard Arena, 222 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV

When: Saturday, February 12, 1 to 5 p.m. PT

Where: Lifeguard Arena, 222 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV

Positions The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson are looking to hire include, but are not limited to:

Security Officers

Guest Services

Ticket Office Clerks

Audio Visual Technicians

Bartenders

Cashiers

Concession and Retail Workers

Lifeguards

Recreation Assistants

Transportation

ABOUT THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER

The Dollar Loan Center is an all-new 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway near The District at Green Valley Ranch. It is the future home of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League's (IFL) Vegas Knight Hawks. The Dollar Loan Center, which will open in March 2022, will also become the new home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

