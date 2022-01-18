Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-11-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins struck first after a tally from Taro Hirose at 4:41 of the opening period, but Tyler Angle pulled off a highlight-reel Michigan goal at 8:13 with assists from Tyler Sikura and Tim Berni to tie the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids took the lead in the middle frame with a marker from Tyler Spezia at 2:13 and a power-play tally from Tuner Elson at 4:36 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-1. Angle started the final frame with his second goal of the night at 1:25 off a feed from Carson Meyer, but the Griffins recorded two tallies from Jon Martin at 6:09 and Kyle Criscuolo at 10:59 extending the defecit. Adam Helewka notched a marker at 12:31 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Thomas Schemitsch but the final offensive push from Cleveland fell short with a final score of 5-3.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube had 26 stops in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 28 saves for the victory.
The Monsters continue their homestand hosting the Rochester Americans on Friday, January 21, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 2 - - 3
GR 1 2 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 31 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
GR 31 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 26 5 4-5-3
GR Pickard W 28 3 13-8-4
Cleveland Record: 12-11-4-3, 6th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 15-11-4-2, 3rd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Lohin, Bowlby score as Checkers fall to Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- Gutsy, Determined 3rd Period Pushes T-Birds to Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Insider: as Easy as 1-2-3 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome Stars for $2 Bud Light Friday and 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Pittsburgh Returns Three to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Wrap Homestand Wednesday and Saturday with Youth Jersey Giveaway - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Jake Kupsky - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cates Returns, Willman Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Attempt to Stay Hot in January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Reassign Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Monsters
- Monsters Team Effort Secures 5-4 Win over IceHogs
- Monsters Suffer Setback in 5-2 Loss to IceHogs