Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-11-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins struck first after a tally from Taro Hirose at 4:41 of the opening period, but Tyler Angle pulled off a highlight-reel Michigan goal at 8:13 with assists from Tyler Sikura and Tim Berni to tie the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids took the lead in the middle frame with a marker from Tyler Spezia at 2:13 and a power-play tally from Tuner Elson at 4:36 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-1. Angle started the final frame with his second goal of the night at 1:25 off a feed from Carson Meyer, but the Griffins recorded two tallies from Jon Martin at 6:09 and Kyle Criscuolo at 10:59 extending the defecit. Adam Helewka notched a marker at 12:31 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Thomas Schemitsch but the final offensive push from Cleveland fell short with a final score of 5-3.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube had 26 stops in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 28 saves for the victory.

The Monsters continue their homestand hosting the Rochester Americans on Friday, January 21, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 2 - - 3

GR 1 2 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

GR 31 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 26 5 4-5-3

GR Pickard W 28 3 13-8-4

Cleveland Record: 12-11-4-3, 6th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 15-11-4-2, 3rd Central Division

