Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:
Defenseman Seth Jones has been removed from COVID-19 protocol and has been assigned to the active roster. Head athletic trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman were also removed from COVID-19 protocol.
In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin, defenseman Jakub Galvas and goaltender Cale Morris to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday this Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Attempt to Stay Hot in January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO
- Reichel and Teply Net Two-Point Games in Matinee Loss to Wolves
- IceHogs Celebrate MLK Day with Matinee Matchup vs. Chicago
- Reichel and Mitchell Return to IceHogs; Morris and Hardman Join Blackhawks